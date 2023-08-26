(WFRV) – To wrap up the second week of ‘High School Sports Xtra’, we handed out our honors and revealed the answer to our trivia question of the week.

TRIVIA QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What are the three most commonly used nicknames by the WIAA? Answer: Panthers (22), Eagles (21), Cardinals (20).

FANS OF THE WEEK: West De Pere student section.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: North Fond du Lac. The Orioles snapped a 53-game losing skid, the longest in Wisconsin, with a come from behind victory against Ripon on Thursday night.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5: On 3rd and 10, Fox Valley Lutheran’s Liam Heiges dropped a dime to Trenton Heyn with an acrobatic throw for a 64-yard touchdown.

#4: With the game on the line, Sam McGivern had a game-winning sack as Kimberly went onto defeat Bay Port 17-14 and the Papermakers start the year 2-0.

#3: Parker Shuh had an amazing diving catch in Kaukauna’s victory against West De Pere on Friday.

#2: Green Bay Southwest’s Braxton Murphy had a one-handed diving interception against Oshkosh North.

#1: North Fond du Lac’s defense coming through forcing the fumble and scoring the game-winning touchdown late in the contest against Ripon to snap the state’s longest losing streak and to secure their first win since 2016.

Band of the week: Green Bay Southwest

To wrap up the show – we present the ‘Local 5 Rewind’ to show you all of the sights and sounds from week two on the high school football gridiron.