(WFRV) – Week one of high school football is in the books and there were so many great highlights, fans in the community supporting local teams, and student sections showing out in waves.

LOCAL 5’S TOP FIVE PLAYS:

5. Freedoms quarterback Drew Kortz aired out a touchdown pass to Carson Clausen – who wrestles for the ball for the score.

4. With time running out before half time, on fourth down, Appleton East’s Alex Thompson gets a goal line stand by stopping Menasha from scoring.

3. Pulaski’s Ethan Schmidt throws it deep down the field to Brayden Kamps for the 27-yard completion. Kamps came down with the crazy catch.

2. Notre Dame Academy’s Christian Collins’ performance on Friday evening turned heads on the football field. The junior scored three touchdowns and two of them coming on the first two offensive plays for the Tritons. Collins had over 200 yards on the ground in Notre Dame’s win over Pulaski.

1. Neenah’s Grant Dean had an all-time performance in week one scoring six touchdowns that included an 88-yard kick return for a TD.

Our team of the week was presented to the Freedom Irish. In Charlie Jadin’s first game as the program’s head coach, he was able to lead the Irish to the 47 to 28 victory. Jadin was a 2017 grad at Freedom and was the school’s starting quarterback during his time there.

Our fan of the week hails from Neenah. Sue Prinsen was showing off her Rocket pride by cheering on senior Aidan Carey.

Our band of the week was awarded to Green Bay Preble.

To watch the reveal of our trivia question, Local 5 top five plays, team of the week, fan of the week, and a recap of the best sights and sounds from week one of the high school football season – click the video above.