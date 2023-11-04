(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Luxemburg-Casco football team
TOP 5 PLAYS:
- #5: Kimberly boys volleyball’s Michael Janssen with an enormous block to seal a Papermakers comeback in five sets.
- #4: Kaukauna football’s John Neumann intercepts a pass that goes through the hands of the opposing receiver, and then returns it for a touchdown.
- #3: Kimberly boys volleyball’s Brady Koester with a kill from behind his head.
- #2: Neenah football’s Grant Dean makes a phenomenal coach in double coverage to keep the Rockets drive alive
- #1: Xavier wins its second straight state title thanks to a big time block.
BAND OF THE WEEK: Kewaunee