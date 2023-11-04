(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Luxemburg-Casco football team

TOP 5 PLAYS:

  • #5: Kimberly boys volleyball’s Michael Janssen with an enormous block to seal a Papermakers comeback in five sets.
  • #4: Kaukauna football’s John Neumann intercepts a pass that goes through the hands of the opposing receiver, and then returns it for a touchdown.
  • #3: Kimberly boys volleyball’s Brady Koester with a kill from behind his head.
  • #2: Neenah football’s Grant Dean makes a phenomenal coach in double coverage to keep the Rockets drive alive
  • #1: Xavier wins its second straight state title thanks to a big time block.

BAND OF THE WEEK: Kewaunee