(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kimberly boys volleyball team
TOP 5 PLAYS:
- #5: De Pere boys soccer’s Owen Fawcett’s incredible header for a goal in the Red Birds’ sectional semi-final win over Green Bay Preble on Thursday.
- #4: Kimberly boys volleyball’s Michael Janssen scores the set-point and has a thrilling reaction.
- #3: De Pere football’s Myles Rubringer saves the day with the diving touchdown off the tip.
- #2: De Pere boys soccer’s Brayden Coyle with a save in goal during the shoot-out to help power the Red Birds to a trip to the state tournament.
- #1: West De Pere football’s Ben Lemirand’s acrobatic highlight-reel catch.
BAND OF THE WEEK: Fond du Lac
To watch the weekly honors and our Local 5 Rewind to close out the show, click the video above.