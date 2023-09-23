(WFRV) – To wrap up High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.
Team of the week: Neenah
Top 5 Plays of the Week:
- #5 – Parker Maney with the interception and touchdown. The Reedsville star scored six total touchdowns in the week six win against Random Lake and had two interceptions.
- #4 – Little Chute’s Charlie Vanden Burgt scores on the quarterback keeper and races past a sea of defenders for the touchdown.
- #3 – The defense for the Notre Dame Academy boys soccer team held strong in a 1-1 tie against unbeaten Green Bay Preble.
- #2 – West De Pere’s Ben Lemirand with an absolute unreal 30-yard catch from the hands of quarterback Duke Shovald.
- #1 – Fox Valley Lutheran’s David Schumacher with the diving circus catch
Band of the week: De Pere
To watch the weekly honors and the Local 5 Rewind, click the videos above.