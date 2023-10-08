(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Kaukauna. The Ghosts defeated Kimberly for the first time since 2003 and now have control to win, at least, a share of the Fox Valley Association.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5 – Winneconne quarterback Brady Immel drops back and airs it out deep to Jack Quigley who leaves his feet to come down with the receptions. Nice catch.

#4 – Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias with the touchdown run

#3 – Kewaunee’s Owen Carlson scores a 51-yard touchdown after a stiff-arm.

#2 – Kimberly’s Thomas Meyers with an lunging interception.

#1 – New Holstein’s Trent Roehrig with an absolute acrobatic interception.

BAND OF THE WEEK: Kaukauna

