(WFRV) – It’s the first time handing out weekly honors to teams and players on the hardwood, and after such a thrilling week of basketball, there are plenty more to dole out in the coming months.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Oshkosh North
TOP 5 PLAYS:
- #5: Oshkosh North’s Stefan Stolijovic with a big-time rejection in a Spartans win
- #4: Annessa Steif weaves through the defense to lay it in for Kaukauna
- #3: Wrightstown’s Aiden Van Zeeland locates Jaeden Kittoe with a one-handed pass while falling out of bounds
- #2: Green Bay East’s Owen DeVillers denies Jack Thorpe’s shot at the rim and secures the board
- #1: Carson Awe drills a half-court buzzer beater to give Kaukauna a 27-26 lead over Oshkosh North at halftime
BAND OF THE WEEK: Bay Port
