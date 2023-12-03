(WFRV) – It’s the first time handing out weekly honors to teams and players on the hardwood, and after such a thrilling week of basketball, there are plenty more to dole out in the coming months.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Oshkosh North

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5: Oshkosh North’s Stefan Stolijovic with a big-time rejection in a Spartans win

#4: Annessa Steif weaves through the defense to lay it in for Kaukauna

#3: Wrightstown’s Aiden Van Zeeland locates Jaeden Kittoe with a one-handed pass while falling out of bounds

#2: Green Bay East’s Owen DeVillers denies Jack Thorpe’s shot at the rim and secures the board

#1: Carson Awe drills a half-court buzzer beater to give Kaukauna a 27-26 lead over Oshkosh North at halftime

BAND OF THE WEEK: Bay Port

To watch our weekly honors and watch the ‘Local 5 Rewind’, click the video above.