(WFRV) – To wrap up this week’s show, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Luxemburg-Casco. The Spartans punched their ticket to the division four state championship game for the first time in program history.

LOCAL 5 TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5: Kaukauna’s Nathan Schmitt hauls in an interception.

#4: Kaukauna’s Connor Kincheloe with some slick moves to catch the defenders off-balance for the 65-yard touchdown.

#3: Kewaunee’s Owen Carlson starts the game with a 55-yard touchdown.

#2: Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman uses his feet for the 90+ yard touchdown.

#1: Luxemburg-Casco’s game-winning field goal off of the leg of Trace Shoenebeck

To watch the end of the show and our Local 5 Rewind, click the video above.