(WFRV) – To wrap up this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAMS OF THE WEEK: Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5: Luxemburg-Casco’s quarterback Max Ronsman airs it out deep to Braeden Schley who hauls in the 46-yard completion.

#4: Wrightstown’s Trevor Vande Hey runs in a 59-yard touchdown on the quarterback keeper.

#3: Notre Dame Academy’s Kaia Waldrop brings down the house with a nice block.

#2: Luxemburg-Casco’s Andrew Klass takes the snap out of the wildcat and scores the 58-yard touchdown.

#1: Notre Dame Academy’s Trista Fayta takes the ball coast-to-coast, pulls off a spin move, and weaves through three defenders for the layup.

BAND OF THE WEEK: Wrightstown

To watch our weekly honors and watch the ‘Local 5 Rewind’, click the video above.