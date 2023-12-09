(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Menasha girl’s wrestling. The Blue Jays hosted Green Bay Elite for the first all-girls dual meet in Bay Conference History and won the dual 48 to 6.

TOP 5 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:

#5: Ashwaubenon’s Jackson Sims gets the steal, races for the basketball, and stays on his feet to finish off the reverse layup.

#4: Kaukauna’s Andrew Jensen slams home a no-look pass by Keegan Van Kauwenberg.

#3: De Pere’s Zach Kinziger gets a big time block on the fast break.

#2: Kaukauna’s Jon O’Neill puts up the circus second-chance bucket.

#1: Xavier’s Hayden Quimby spins out of trouble and dishes a no-look assist to Reed Hietpas for the bucket.

