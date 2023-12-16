(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.
Team of the week: Kewaunee Boys
Band of the week: West De Pere
Top 5 Plays of the week:
- #5 – Kewaunee’s Christopher Cullen slides in to give the storm possession of the basketball with two minutes remaining to help the Storm ice the win.
- #4 – West De Pere’s Madisyn Berggren drives base line to lay in the reverse layup.
- #3 – West De Pere’s Faith Walder crashes the board to get her own rebound and lay in the reverse layup.
- #2 – Fond du Lac’s Ryker Johnson get a big time block against Appleton West.
- #1 – Oshkosh North’s Xzavion Mitchell with two slam dunks.
To watch the weekly honors and our Local 5 rewind, click the video above.