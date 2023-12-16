(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

Team of the week: Kewaunee Boys

Band of the week: West De Pere

Top 5 Plays of the week:

  • #5 – Kewaunee’s Christopher Cullen slides in to give the storm possession of the basketball with two minutes remaining to help the Storm ice the win.
  • #4 – West De Pere’s Madisyn Berggren drives base line to lay in the reverse layup.
  • #3 – West De Pere’s Faith Walder crashes the board to get her own rebound and lay in the reverse layup.
  • #2 – Fond du Lac’s Ryker Johnson get a big time block against Appleton West.
  • #1 – Oshkosh North’s Xzavion Mitchell with two slam dunks.

To watch the weekly honors and our Local 5 rewind, click the video above.