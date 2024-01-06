(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Notre Dame Academy girls basketball program. The Tritons took down De Pere in a battle for first place in the FRCC on Thursday. On Saturday, Gracie Grezsk became NDA’s all-time girls leading scorer surpassing Allie LeClaire’s record.

BAND OF THE WEEK: New London

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5 – Notre Dame Academy’s Trista Fayta gets the steal with fantastic defense and turns defense to offense.

#4 – Freedom’s Donovan Davis delivered a highlight reel pass to Andrew Sowinski.

#3 – Ashwaubenon’s Jayden Schoen goes coast to coast.

#2 – De Pere’s Claire Bjorge with a circus layup.

#1 – Brillion had multiple big-time blocks during their conference matchup against Kiel.

To watch the weekly honors and watch our d