(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Notre Dame Academy girls basketball program. The Tritons took down De Pere in a battle for first place in the FRCC on Thursday. On Saturday, Gracie Grezsk became NDA’s all-time girls leading scorer surpassing Allie LeClaire’s record.

BAND OF THE WEEK: New London

TOP 5 PLAYS:

  • #5 – Notre Dame Academy’s Trista Fayta gets the steal with fantastic defense and turns defense to offense.
  • #4 – Freedom’s Donovan Davis delivered a highlight reel pass to Andrew Sowinski.
  • #3 – Ashwaubenon’s Jayden Schoen goes coast to coast.
  • #2 – De Pere’s Claire Bjorge with a circus layup.
  • #1 – Brillion had multiple big-time blocks during their conference matchup against Kiel.

