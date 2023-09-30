(WFRV) – To close out High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Freedom
TOP 5 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
- #5 – Fox Valley Lutheran’s Liam Heiges unleashes the deep ball for a 68-yard touchdown to Nicholas Martin.
- #4 – Notre Dame Academy’s Christian Collins breaks a tackle to run in the 69-yard touchdown. One of three on the evening for Collins.
- #3 – Bay Port’s Carter Kallies with the quarterback keeper and outruns a sea of defenders for a 34-yard touchdown.
- #2 – Neenah’s Luke Jung blocks a Kimberly field goal to keep the game scoreless at the time.
- #1 – Bay Port going for it on 4th and 7 when Carter Kallies lobs it up to Blake Buchinger who hauls it in on the sideline and keeps his feet in to convert the first down.
To watch our weekly honors and Local 5 Rewind montage, click the video above.