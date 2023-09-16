(WFRV) – To wrap up this week’s High School Sports Xtra, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Fond du Lac; The Cardinals entered week five winless and pulled off the upset against undefeated Kaukauna to get in the win column.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5 – With the game on the line, Wrightstown was down by a point after scoring a touchdown late in the 4th quarter. The Tigers decided to go for the two-point conversion and Aiden Humphreys barreled his way in to give Wrightstown the 15-14 win over Freedom.

#4 – Bay Port’s Chloe Parker ends a thriller of a girls volleyball game as the Pirates went onto defeat Notre Dame Academy 3 sets to 2.

#3 – Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias blocks an extra-point. Matthias showed off all facets of his game on Friday night whether that be on offense, defense, or special teams.

#2 – West De Pere senior wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard hauls in an incredible catch after laying out for the pass by quarterback Duke Shovald.

#1 – Fond du Lac’s quarterback Connor Klapperich escaped pressure and throws an acrobatic touchdown pass to Kalvin Mullins.

BAND OF THE WEEK: West De Pere

To watch the weekly honors and our Local 5 rewind, click the videos above.