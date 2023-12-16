(WFRV) – In our game of the week, Friday night the West De Pere girls took down Xavier to take ahold of the top spot in the Bay Conference.

Despite a slow start, the Phantoms rallied in the second half to secure the 46 to 44 victory. Faith Walder led the way for West De Pere with 14 points meanwhile Joy Krull added 14 points of her own for Xavier.

The Phantoms improved to 8-1 (3-0) on the season. Xavier dropped to 7-3 (1-1).

