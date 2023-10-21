(WFRV) – Level one of the WIAA high school football playoffs are in the books and 21 teams in Northeast Wisconsin are still standing.
For a full breakdown and a preview of level two, click the video above.
by: Kyle Malzhan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kyle Malzhan
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV) – Level one of the WIAA high school football playoffs are in the books and 21 teams in Northeast Wisconsin are still standing.
For a full breakdown and a preview of level two, click the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now