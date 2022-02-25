(WFRV) – Wrightstown and Xavier advance to their regional finals in Division II.

The Tigers first had to get past Peshtigo, and they did by the superb play of Samantha Kiel, who not only couldn’t be stopped from beyond the arc but was also great in ball movement to her teammates. Wrightstown won 59 to 38.

Xavier faced off against Oconto Falls with a trip to the regional final on the line. The Hawks get going with Carsyn Stempa hitting a major three to give her team the 11 point lead. But Oconto Falls gets right back in it behind Alexis Euclide and her mid-range shot, which pulls the Panthers within 9. Xavier is too good down the stretch and Sammie Buss hits a three and that would be all she wrote. Hawks win, 72-52.

Wrightstown will now go up against top ranked Freedom and Xavier will travel to Amherst.

Over in Division IV, St. Mary Catholic hosted Algoma and the Zephyrs came out strong. Lilly Griffith with the baseline drive and she gets the bucket to go. Right at the end of the half, Jaydin Vosters finds Emily Vogel who gets a bank shot off the window to fall in. St. Mary Catholic was up by 34 at the break. They would go on to win 59-24.

Looking at the rest of the bracket, St. Mary Catholic will face off with Oconto and Bonduel will take on Shiocton.