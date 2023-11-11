(WFRV) – The Wrightstown Tigers will play in the division five State Championship game after defeating St. Croix Falls 33-12 on Friday night.

The last week of the regular season was a big one for Wrightstown. They had a chance at a share of the Northeastern Conference title. All the Tigers had to do was beat Luxemburg-Casco, but Wrightstown came up four points short as they fell 16-12.

The Tigers had to wash that loss quick and come back for the playoff run they wanted to have. Wrightstown might be peaking at the right time as they’ve held their opponents to 17 points or less in the postseason.

For the first time since 2011, Wrightstown will have a chance at bringing their fourth state championship to the trophy case.

The Tigers (11-2) will face Aquinas (12-1) on Thursday, November 16 at Camp Randall Stadium (4:00 p.m) in the division five State Championship game.

To watch highlights from Wrightstown’s level four win and hear from head coach Steve Klister, click the video above.