GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After four years at Virginia Tech, offensive lineman Yosh Nijman was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent. Since 2019, his football career has been filled with trials and tribulations, whether it was injuries or practice squad appearances, but Nijman never gave up on his goal to play anywhere on the offensive line for the Packers.

This season, Nijman, the now-fifth year pro, has played in a handful of games and is seeing extended time on the field with the up-and-down nature among the offensive line room.

Learn more about the lineman’s interests outside of football and how he feels his game has grown.