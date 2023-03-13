(WFRV) – The Notre Dame girls basketball program celebrated a third consecutive state title with a 64-49 win over Pewaukee on March 11.

The Tritons joined Local 5 Sports in studio to discuss the win, the season and more – head coach Sara Rohde, junior guard Sydney Whitehouse and sophomore guard Peyton Musial give their thoughts on the state tournament run as well as the possibility of being the first team ever to win four straight gold ball trophies.

Click the video for the interview and read about Notre Dame’s state championship triumph here.