(WFRV) – The Iola-Scandinavia softball program clinched their first ever state championship on Saturday with a 10-6 win over Waterloo in the division four title game.

Last season was a taste for what’s to come for the Thunderbirds at the state tournament in Madison. Iola-Scandinavia made their first appearance at the tournament in 2022 and are coming home with some hardware for the trophy case in 2023.

The Thunderbirds trailed by three runs against Waterloo in the final frame, but rattled off seven runs to pull off the comeback win. Brooklyn Berrens hit an inside-the-park grand slam to highlight the come from behind win as Iola-Scandinavia won 10-6.

