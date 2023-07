(WFRV) – The Kaukauna football program is ready for another season with a senior-heavy group.

The Galloping Ghosts’ are returning 29 seniors to the team that includes four starters on the offensive line. Last year, Kaukauna posted an 8-5 record on the season and was one game away from the state tournament before falling to West De Pere in level 4 of the playoffs.

To hear from head coach Matt Binsfeld and the team, click the video above.