Kaukauna forfeiting playoff game due to COVID-19 precautions

(WFRV) – The football season is over for the Kaukauna Ghosts after the team forfeited their playoff game against Cedarburg.

Local 5 Sports was able to confirm the team has ended their season due to COVID-19 precautions.

Kaukauna finishes an unprecedented season with a 6-0 record, including wins over Germantown and Wrightstown.

The Ghosts were ranked second in Division 2 last week by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, and knocked off tenth ranked Germantown on the road in what is now their season finale.

The Ghosts received a one seed in their regional pod after the WIAA released postseason brackets this past weekend.

Kaukauna is the fourth team in Division 1 to forfeit a level one game. Thus joining Franklin, Burlington, and Waukesha North.