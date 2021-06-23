Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Ghosts knocked off Green Bay Preble to advance to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2017. Meanwhile in Division Two, the Marinette Marines are heading to state for the first time in program history following a comeback win over Denmark.

Kaukauna took the lead early, but blew the game open in the fifth inning. Anna LeCount drove one to the wall in right center to plate Kally Meredith. Then Khloe Hinkens delivered a double to the left field corner to score Willow Diedrick as Kaukauna’s lead grew to 6-1.

They would put the game away from there to advance to the state tournament for the third time in program history. Each of the last two ended with Kaukauna bringing home a state championship.

Marinette is on their way to state for the first time after their comeback win over Denmark. The Vikings jumped out to an early lead but a sacrifice fly by Maya Carviou got Marinette on the board.

Denmark would get that run back, but the Marines answered again with an RBI single by Alexis Kacalo pulled Marinette back within one. The deciding blow came in the top of the seventh. The Vikings held a one run lead with less than three outs between them and a trip to state. Then Hanna Ebsch drove a three run homer over the wall in center field.

Denmark was able to get one run back in the bottom half of the inning, and had two runners in scoring position but were unable to bring them home as Marinette closed out the 5-4 win.