(WFRV) – The WIAA softball playoffs are in full swing, and two local teams dominated their way to the division one sectional final.

Top-seeded Kaukauna won their 77th consecutive game on Tuesday evening against Ashwaubenon. With how many games the Ghosts have won in a row, that might’ve been the easy storyline of the game but sophomore pitcher Karly Meredith shined bright on the mound.

Meredith threw her fourth no-hitter in the last two weeks and struck out 12 batters in the process.

In a battle between the second and third seeds, Preble’s offense came through in the sectional semifinal to defeat Pulaski.

The Hornets will try to keep their power bats going as they have a tough task against Kaukauna — a team that hasn’t lost a game since May 18, 2021.

The Ghosts will try to keep that winning streak alive as Kaukauna and Preble face off in the WIAA D1 sectional final on Thursday, June 1, at Pulaski high school for a trip to the state tournament.