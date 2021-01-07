Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco

(WFRV) – The Kaukauna Ghosts rallied from a 17 point deficit to knock off Appleton North in overtime, 66-62. Plus, Freedom pulled away in the second half to for a pivotal win over fellow North Eastern contender Luxemburg-Casco.

