(WFRV) – For all of Kaukauna’s dominance on the wrestling mat over the past decade, perhaps where the Ghosts have spooked the competition the most is in the state team tournament.

Kaukauna won four consecutive titles from 2013-2016, and now, it may be en route to another four-peat.

The Ghosts knocked off Holmen 35-24 in the championship dual to capture their second consecutive state title, hanging back-to-back plaques on the wrestling room wall after the disappointment of a runner-up finish in 2019.

Kaukauna took an early 7-0 lead on decision victories by Connor Smith and Greyson Clark, but Holmen fought back with consecutive pins to take a 12-7 lead.

With the Ghosts leading 18-16, Bryant Correa turned the tide with a big decision at 195, extending a lead Kaukauna would never relinquish.

