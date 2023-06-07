KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The last time the Kaukauna softball team lost a game came in May of 2021, and after punching their third-straight ticket to the state tournament, the Ghosts are going for a three-peat in Division I.

Currently riding a 78-game winning streak, the Ghosts have put together a lengthy resume over the last three seasons.

Kaukauna won back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022. Last year, they posted a perfect 31-0 record. So far this season? They haven’t lost a game. The Ghosts are entering the state tournament on Thursday as the number one seed in Division I and undefeated at 27-0.

“These ladies are here for one reason, and that’s to get back to state. We’re all focused on that, and here we are again,” said head coach Tim Roehrig. “They’ve been really focused all year long.”

With the long win streak comes publicity, something Roehrig calls “noise.”

“They have done a great job of ignoring the ‘noise’ so far this year. We’ve stayed relatively quiet on social media. We stayed quiet everywhere else because we believe that our play will do the talking for us. We don’t need to say anything. We are who we are. If people want to say bad about us? Go ahead. If they want to say good about us? Great for them, too,” Roehrig explained.

The Ghosts have made it this far with stellar offense, solid defense, and dominant pitching. Sophomore Karly Meredith threw four no-hitters in a two-week span late in the season.

“Just have to be confident in yourself and your teammates behind you. You know, if they get a hit off of you – you know your teammates behind you have your back, and they can make plays,” Meredith expressed.

Pressure might be something associated with the Kaukauna softball program, but the team welcomes it. They know exactly where they are as a program, and they’re embracing everything that comes with it.

“That pressure is a blessing. That pressure means you’re good. It means you have something great that everyone’s looking at,” said senior Paige Miller. “Everyone’s coming for you, right? We’ve really attacked it. We’ve really controlled it [to] the best of our abilities.”

The Ghosts made the trip down to Madison for the WIAA State Tournament a day early. The chance to post another perfect season and win three-consecutive state championships is right there for them to take.

“I just think we have to do what we do. We’re not going to change who we are,” Roehrig explained. “We’re going to stick to what we do well.”

“It would be amazing. I have goosebumps even thinking about it,” Miller said.

Kaukauna will take on the eighth-seeded Waterford on Thursday, June 8, at noon in the WIAA Division I State Tournament Quarterfinals.