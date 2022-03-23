KAUKAUNA, Wis (WFRV) – The sound of softballs hitting mitts fills the air in the Kaukauna indoor practice facility as the defending division I state champs prepare for the 2022 season. The Ghosts have virtually everyone back from the 2021 state championship team and confidence is high.

“We have a lot of confidence because we only lost one senior, but we’re also gaining talent,” Junior Kally Meredith said. “We have confidence but it’s a new world. Last year, we were the underdogs, this year we have all eyes on us, so it’s going to be even tougher, so we just have to take it game by game.”

The Ghosts are looking forward to the season, especially with the speed and strength that Head Coach Tim Roehrig says is at the core of this year’s team.

“We’re going to get you one way or another,” he said with a soft smile.

Despite the overwhelming confidence, Kaukauna knows it’s a long season. The team says staying in the moment, staying humble, will be paramount to their success.

“Obviously the target has now gotten bigger,” senior pitcher Skyler Calmes said. “But, we’re used to that kind of pressure. We’re all such a close-knit group that we take it all and embrace it together. It’s not really on one person’s shoulders.”

This team is looking to be the first Kaukauna softball team to win back-to-back state championships.

“Our thing is just stay focused and stay on focus every night at practice in order to get better each and every day,” Roehrig said. “It’s a great problem to have, but it also adds a little bit to us because there are a lot of expectations on us. I said, the only expectations we have to live through are the ones we set for ourselves.”