KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball program has cemented its name in Wisconsin athletics as one of the most dominant teams in the high school ranks, and the Ghosts are on their quest for their third consecutive state championship.

After ending the season hoisting the gold trophy in 2021 and 2022, including an undefeated season last year, the Ghosts entered the 2023 season with a target on their backs. The pressure was never a worry for the team because winning has always been instilled in the program at a young age.

“You know, we don’t do it like everybody else. We’re going to do it our way, and that’s the Kaukauna way,” said head coach Tim Roehrig. “That’s just how we do things. Just going out there and doing what we think is the right path to be successful at an older age and the Kaukauna way is a unique way. It’s not for everybody. It’s what we do, but we’re successful with what we’re doing.”

The Ghosts are currently riding a 55-game win streak dating back to 2021. Kaukauna finished the 2021 season, winning their final 20 games on the schedule, and then followed it up the next season in 2022 with a perfect 31-0 year. Both ended in D1 State Championship titles.

“I think they’re embracing that target. I don’t think they’re shying away from anybody. I think they know that everyone wants a piece of them, and I think they know everyone is going to give them their best game, and that’s awesome for us,” Roehrig told Local 5.

“It’s an expectation to win here. If you’re not coming here to win – it’s kind of like, ‘what are you doing here?'” senior third baseman Paige Miller explained.

Kaukauna opened up the 2023 season with a perfect 4-0 record. The Ghosts have outscored their opponents 45-4 in that span, including two shutouts. The team’s impressive 55-game win streak is something that has put the Wisconsin softball community on notice.

“That definitely just doesn’t happen overnight. That happened when we started practicing at 5 years old together and getting ground balls when we were 6 years old,” Miller said. “We’ve been working at that since we started playing softball.”

Although the seniors on the team may not say it out loud, the chance to end their careers with three consecutive state championships is undoubtedly in the back of their minds.

“Well, I’ve never ended a year not winning a state championship, so it would be pretty heartbreaking to go out any other way,” senior outfielder Kally Meredith explained.

“I think we’re capable of it, so I think it’s awesome if our hard work can reflect that trophy or that trophy can reflect our hard work,” Miller expressed.

Kaukauna is scheduled to face another undefeated team, Kimberly, on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. (weather depending).