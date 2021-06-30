Kaukauna softball wins defensive thriller to claim Division I state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sun Prairie was down to the final strike. Skylar Calmes stood on the mound, with the ball idling in her hand. Her team was up 1-0, on the verge of winning a state title. She took a breath and threw the ball.

SMACK! She heard it hit the back of Anna LaCount’s glove, saw the umpire call strike, and she screamed. Jubilation filled her veins as her teammates rushed her. They had done it. Kaukauna was the Division I state softball champions.

“Life isn’t always easy. These girls have battled through so much and we have talked about this moment,” Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig said. “When they were five, we pulled them out on the field and I said I’m going to coach you until you win a state championship. We just did it. That’s big. That’s big.”

The Ghosts struggled defensively in the first two games of the tournament but when it mattered, the defensive showed up and showed out. A grabbing leap by Paige Reilly for an out, a throw out at second by Anna LaCount, you name it, the Ghosts did it.

“I relied more on my defense today but I think, I took what I could get. As long as I was producing ground outs, flyouts, they were unbelievable today,” Ghosts pitcher Skylar Calmes said. “We had diving catches, we had pop ups we had amazing groundouts, so I think that our team defensively, did such an amazing job and I’m so proud of all of us to accomplish this. “

This is the third state championship for the Ghosts since 2010. This is also Tim Roehrig’s third championship as head coach.