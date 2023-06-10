(WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball program has reached the heights of becoming a ‘dynasty’ as they won their third consecutive state championship on Saturday.

The Ghosts’ entered championship Saturday with the longest high school winning streak in Wisconsin history as Kaukauna have been winners of their last 80 games. After their 4-0 win over Superior in the division one state championship game, the Ghosts finished off their second perfect season, won their third straight state title, and pushed that winning streak to 81 consecutive games.

Kaukauna jumped out to an early lead in the first inning and extended it in the third as the Ghosts took the three run lead. They would add one more run in the 5th inning and take care of business the rest of the way.

As stellar as Karly Meredith was all season long on the mound – she was an instrumental piece in Kaukauna’s offense in the state championship game. She drove in two runs.

Watch full highlights and reaction from Kaukauna’s 2023 division one state championship in the video’s above and below.