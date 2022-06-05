(WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball team is three wins away from tying a school record with 31 victories on the season, and with the FVA title in tow and a 50-plus game win streak behind them, the Ghosts head to the state tournament in Madison looking to take home their second straight Division 1 championship.

The top-seeded Ghosts will take on conference foe Oshkosh West in the first round of Thursday’s state tournament, with first pitch in the 1-8 matchup slated for noon.

Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig stopped by Local 5’s Sports Xtra Sunday night to preview the tournament, talk about his program’s culture, and shed some light on the pink cowboy hat tradition the Ghosts use to celebrate home runs.

Click the video for the full interview.