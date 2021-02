Conference races are heating up with the end of the high school basketball season in sight. Both Bonduel and Kewaunee picked up big conference wins on Monday night. For the the storm it was a road victory over Packerland unbeaten Southern Door.

On the girls side, Mishicot handed Big East rival Howards Grove their first loss of the season. For Mishicot it’s their tenth straight win, and keeps them in the conference race with two games left in the regular season.