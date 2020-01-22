Kewaunee boys remain atop Packerland, Bay Port girls stay perfect

We tip things off with our game of the week with a top ten match-up between Kimberly and Neenah, It was a back and forth game throughout the night, but a tip in by Grant Asman proved to be the difference as the Papermakers remain perfect in FVA play.

Bridget Froehlke has made a name for herself in four years with the Wrightstown girls basketball program. A 1,000 point scorer, and one state appearance already under her belt, but there's still plenty more for the senior to accomplish in her final season. Local 5 Sports' Eric Boynton brings your her story of basketball and family in this week's Xceptional Student Athlete report.