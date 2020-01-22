Kewaunee boys remain atop Packerland, Bay Port girls stay perfect

The Kewaunee boys battled back from a halftime deficit to knock off Southern Door and maintain their lead in the Packerland. On the girls side, top ranked Bay Port continues to roll through the FRCC with a road win over Green Bay Preble.
