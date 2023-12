(WFRV) – Only three teams remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference heading into Thursday night and two of those teams faced off.

Oconto traveled to Kewaunee to face the Storm. The Blue Devils held a 10 point lead late in the second half, but Kewaunee rallied to come from behind to secure the 64-57 win over Oconto.

To watch highlights, click the video above.