(WFRV) – Girls soccer sectional finals were in full swing in on Saturday as local team’s tried to punch their ticket to the WIAA State tournament.

After pulling off the upset against De Pere, Bay Port kept their hot-streak going and shutout Eau-Claire Memorial 3-0 to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

In a tight knit game, Plymouth proved to why they were the number one seed in the postseason as they went onto defeat Notre Dame Academy 1-0. The Panthers are headed to the state tournament for the second time in the last three seasons.

Kiel dominated in a matchup between Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) and are headed back to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

To watch the highlights, click the video above.