Kiel prepares for first trip to state

The Kiel Raiders are about to make their first trip to state in program history. What awaits is their toughest test against Catholic Memorial in the division four state title game.

On Tuesday, the Raiders took the field indoors at the Packers’ Don Hutson Center as they continued to prepare for trip to Camp Randall.

Needless to say the excitement around the Kiel community is high, and the has taken notice.

“It’s been an exciting time for our community. People are just so happy. I can’t even express it in words. There’s just pure joy of what we’ve accomplished in Kiel and the fact that we’re going to the state finals,” said head coach Mike Dressler.

“It’s special because we understand how we fit into the history of Kiel football. In the 84 years we’re a small part of that. Being able to channel all 84 years in one year and one game, is pretty special to us,” said senior Connor Voelker.

Thursday when the Raiders take the field they will square off against one of the top programs in the state, Catholic Memorial. The Crusaders dropped down from division three for the postseason, despite being ranked at the top of D3 by the coaches all season.

Kiel has been ranked at the top of division four, as well.

There’s no hiding the fact that Catholic Memorial will be a tough match-up for the Raiders.

“This is a huge game Thursday, and this is an outstanding opponent. I’ve known Bill for over thirty years. You look at the talent that they have, across the board, in multiple positions. They’re a very good team, very very good team,” said Dressler.

“Can do a lot of different things, everywhere, pass it, run it. They’ve got great defensive schemes, great defensive players. So we just need to be perfect, and play perfect every play. That’s what we got to do,” said Voelker.