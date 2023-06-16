MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Raiders defeated Brookfield Academy 3-0 on Friday in the semifinals to advance to the WIAA Division 4 State Championship game. Second-seeded Kiel improved to 27-0-1 on the season and will face Cedar Grove-Belgium in the title game.

Taylor Schad, the second-leading scorer in the state, got the Raiders on the board early, scoring the game’s first goal after just one minute of play. Schad now has 57 goals on the season.

Nearly 14 minutes later, Maddie McDole added a second score for Kiel, with an assist from Taavi Saeger to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

Midway through the second half, Schad assisted on Abby Moore’s goal for a 3-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Katelyn Uselding made seven saves for the Raiders.

“If we can finish this off with a gold ball, that would be amazing,” said Kiel senior forward Taylor Schad.

“The key is that they are dedicated. They all give me everything they’ve got…we never take a day off,” said Kiel coach Mike Pritchard.

The second-seeded Raiders will face top-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the gold ball.