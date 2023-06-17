MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Taylor Schad scored a state championship record four goals and Taavi Saeger added two more as Kiel outlasted Cedar Grove-Belgium in a record-setting 6-5 marathon in the Division 4 final.

The second-seeded Raiders finished the season 28-0-1, capturing the first state title in any team sport in Kiel history.

The match’s 11 goals blew away the WIAA all-division record for most goals in a championship game.

Schad started the scoring just one minute into the match for a second straight game, finding the net after just 72 seconds of gameplay. The Rockets netted the next two goals in the following 12 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the halftime locker room, but Schad equalized again five minutes into the second half.

That goal would set off an unprecedented championship flurry.

Alexis Bahr put the Rockets back into the lead at the 46-minute mark, but Schad would equalize with her third goal of the match just six minutes later.

The Raiders looked to be turning the tide when Schad netted her state-record fourth in the 59th minute (her 61st goal of the season), and Kiel grabbed even more momentum when Saeger scored from 40 yards out to make it 5-3 with seven minutes to play.

But another goal from the state’s leading scorer, Cora Erickson, closed the gap to 5-4 with just over five minutes left. Moments later, Erickson’s ball in the box was kicked around past the keeper’s hands, and Hailey Prom buried the tying goal in an open net.

In overtime, both teams went scoreless through the first 10-minute half.

With five minutes remaining until a potential shootout, Kiel got the eventual game-winner when Schad found Saeger alone at the top of the box. Saeger took one dribble and buried a shot to the upper-90 of the goal posts in what would be the decisive tally of the match.

The Raiders ran out the clock for a 6-5 victory in a thrilling lakeshore battle in the championship.

Click the video to hear from Schad and head coach Mike Pritchard after the match.