Kiel takes home the silver ball in Division 4, falls 35-0 to Catholic Memorial in state title game

The Kiel Raiders would take home a silver ball in Division 4, falling 35-0 to Catholic Memorial.

The Raiders, making their first trip to state in program history, ran into a team that simply had more firepower on both sides of the football, with Catholic Memorial out gaining Kiel, 474-88 in total yards.

“Take a look at where you are and what you’ve accomplished,” Raiders head coach Mike Dressler said. “The memories you’re going to have for the rest of your life… the guys who didn’t come, the jobs they had to get, the money they earned? They spent it… but what you’ve got now and the memories, and everything that you’ve accomplished… I’ve got this saying: ‘you don’t know what you’ve got ’til you ain’t got it no more, and we talk about how while you have the opportunity… you treasure it and you embrace it”.