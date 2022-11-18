MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title.

Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017.

As many high school football games are, it was a run-heavy kind of game for both the Papermakers and Indians. Mukwonago’s Evan Herbig rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns, while Mason Radobicky added 75 yards and a touchdown of his own.

But it was the Blake Barry show for Kimberly as the star running back ran for 184 yards and not one, not two, not even three, but four touchdowns.

Mukwonago got on the board first with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Herbig, which was answered by Kimberly’s Barry shortly after.

The Indians were able to extend their lead to seven by halftime, and the Papermakers trailed 14-7.

Kimberly started the half off with a deep bomb to Ethan Criter, who led the team in receiving yards with 66. Criter’s 48-yard touchdown would tie the game early in the third quarter, but Mukwonago would reclaim that lead after a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Radobicky.

A missed extra point by the Indians would only give them a six-point lead, which was erased by a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Kimberly, putting the Papermakers on top 21-20 with 4:07 left in the third.

Mukwonago would get a 33-yard field goal with 11:00 to go in the fourth quarter to take the lead 23-21. Kimberly’s Barry would punch in a 2-yard rushing touchdown for his third of the day to give the Papermakers the lead 27-23, as the team failed a two-point conversion.

With 4:22 to play, Mukwonago took the lead 30-27 off a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Now with time winding down, the Papermakers needed a field goal to tie or a touchdown to take the lead.

After starting their final drive on their own 40, Barry was able to gain yards and keep the chains moving consistently. However, the Papermakers faced a crucial 3rd and 4 on Mukwonago’s 30-yard line.

Kimberly quarterback Seth Miron made one of the biggest plays of his life, gaining 15-yards off the quarterback keeper and pumping life back into the drive. Miron finished the game 10-17 with 112 yards and one touchdown.

Barry would eventually rush for a gain of 5-yards and score a touchdown, putting Kimberly up 34-30 with only 26 seconds to play.

Mukwonago would start the drive with 20 seconds at their own 20, and on the first play, quarterback Evan Herbig threw an interception, which was picked off by Thomas Meyers, sealing the Papermakers’ win.