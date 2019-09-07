Kimberly bests Fond du Lac in OT thriller, Kaukauna & Bay Port remain unbeaten, as part of busy high school football Friday night

Week 3 of the WIAA high school football season saw one of the premiere matchups in the state, as Kimberly and Fond du Lac clashed once again at Papermaker Stadium.
In the end, the Kimberly would prevail in overtime off a Caleb Frazier touchdown run, 34-31.
Other Week 3 scores:
- Kimberly 34, Fond du Lac 31 (OT)
- Kaukauna 31, Menominee, MI 17
- Appleton East 24, Wausau West 17
- Appleton North 23, D.C. Everest 7
- Bay Port 51, Notre Dame 7
- Green Bay Preble 24, Ashwaubenon 13
- De Pere 31, Sheboygan South 6
- Menasha 49, Xavier 21
- Freedom 21, Seymour 0
- Wrightstown 26, Fox Valley Lutheran 24
- Brillion 34, Roncalli 0
- Chilton 15, New Holstein 14
- Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 21