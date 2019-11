The Packers have announced that Mike Breckheimer of Hilbert High School in Hilbert, Wisconsin, has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Jack Link’s Protein Snacks.

Breckheimer is now in his 13th year as the varsity head coach at Hilbert. On Friday, Oct. 25, Hilbert defeated Rosholt 49-34 in round one of the WIAA Division 7 Football Tournament. The Wolves entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed after a perfect 9-0 regular season. The team looks to remain unbeaten as they welcome Catholic Central High School to their field in the second round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.