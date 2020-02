ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) - The Oneida Nation girls basketball team is one of six programs in the state of Wisconsin that is undefeated heading into the final game of the regular season, and they have high hopes of playing in the state championships at the Resch Center in March.

“It’s very exciting. We definitely came into the beginning of the year on the first day of practice and we set some goals. First and foremost the main goal was to make sure we secure the M&O Conference title out-right and worry about the playoffs after that. We’re on pace to do that and if we finish out strong we can start getting prepared for the playoffs,” said head coach Lee Laster. “The last couple of years around this time we were kind of, I don’t want to say plateauing, or we weren’t going in the direction. But we didn’t make sure we could make a good push to the playoffs. I feel this year we are making a nice push and we are able to stay on the same page this year. There really hasn’t been any declines in the season and even the close games, the girls play together. They play strong and they know what they need to take care of this year.”