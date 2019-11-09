Kimberly boys, Luxemburg-Casco and Howards Grove girls advance to state title games

Top seeded Kimberly cruised to a 3-0 win over Brookfield Central to advance to the state title game in boys volleyball. The Luxemburg-Casco and Howards Grove girls are a win away from state titles after straight set victories in Friday’s semifinals.

