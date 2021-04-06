Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

(WFRV) – The Kimberly boys volleyball team avenged a pair of early losses to Kaukauna and Neenah by sweeping Tuesday’s FVA triangular.

The Papermakers opened the afternoon with a 2-0 victory over the Rockets. Then continued with a 2-0 win over the Ghosts later in the evening.

Kills by Hayden Karpinski and Cooper Polczinski were key for Kimberly in the victory over rival Kaukauna in final match of the season.

All three teams wrap up the regular season on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s regional playoff action.