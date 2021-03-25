Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

(WFRV) – The Kimberly boys volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Fond du Lac to remain unbeaten.

The Cardinals won a pair of back and forth sets to open the match. Led by kills from Kegan Olig, Fond du Lac was able to take a commanding lead after a comeback win in the second set.

Another Olig kill in the third set put Fond du Lac just one point away from sweeping the defending state champions, but Kimberly responded to force a fourth set thanks to a block by Jamison Joslin.

5 SET VICTORY‼️‼️ Makers with the incredible comeback on Senior Night to pull out the huge FVA win.

19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-9#BoysVolleyball #NeverGiveUp #WeMissYouGFishandKarp #StayTogether pic.twitter.com/yMwhk6Bv3x — Kimberly Boys VBall (@KimberlyBoysVB) March 26, 2021

From there Kimberly cruised to take the fourth set, and completed the comeback with a kill by Jaxon Schroeder in the fifth.