Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Kimberly boys volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Fond du Lac to remain unbeaten.

The Cardinals won a pair of back and forth sets to open the match. Led by kills from Kegan Olig, Fond du Lac was able to take a commanding lead after a comeback win in the second set.

Another Olig kill in the third set put Fond du Lac just one point away from sweeping the defending state champions, but Kimberly responded to force a fourth set thanks to a block by Jamison Joslin.

From there Kimberly cruised to take the fourth set, and completed the comeback with a kill by Jaxon Schroeder in the fifth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads