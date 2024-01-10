(WFRV) – In a showdown in the Fox Valley Association on Wednesday, the Kimberly boys basketball program forced double-overtime to take down Kaukauna 73-72.

With less than 10 seconds on the clock, Papermakers’ senior Bryson Vieth hit a game-winning shot to seal the deal in double-overtime. Junior Aaron Cullen scored 21 points in the second half to power Kimberly to victory.

The Papermakers improved to 7-4 (5-3) on the season meanwhile the Ghosts fell to 8-3 (5-2).

To watch highlights from this thriller of a game, click the video above.