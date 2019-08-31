Kimberly, Fond du Lac open 2-0 among Friday night high school football winners

Kimberly and Fond du Lac open up the season 2-0 before their Week 3 clash after wins over Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point, respectively.
Other week 2 winners:
- Kimberly 55, Wisconsin Rapids 21
- Fond du Lac 42, Stevens Point 7
- Hortonville 42, Appleton West 14
- Kaukauna 35, Wausau West 9
- D.C. Everest 21, Oshkosh West 14
- Marshfield 20, Oshkosh North 7
- Xavier 44, Green Bay East 0
- West De Pere 52, New London 14
- Menasha 34, Kingsford (MI) 0
- Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 19
- Little Chute 23, Oconto Falls 0
- Chilton 31, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
- Wausau East 24, Southern Door 7